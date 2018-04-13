Get set for the Haywards Heath Bike Ride

The eighth Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride kicks off on Sunday.

The event is expected to attract thousands of people to The Broadway.

Cyclists have been busy booking their places for one of the four routes, from the family-friendly Sergison route at 12.7 miles to the Wiggins Way, a challenging 73.4 miles.

Registration will be open tomorrow at the Orchards shopping centre from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

The Broadway will be the Start/Finish on Sunday, decorated with bunting in honour of the town’s Twinner Friends, and opens at 7am.

At 8.30am there will be a ‘Flypast’ by the Air Ambulance before Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas and the event’s major sponsors will cut the ribbon, fire the gun and all the riders will set off on the four routes.

All riders will be chipped as they pass the start line, so their times are automatically recorded.

Once the racers are off, a free Trike Ride for children not able to ride a bike will be staged in The Broadway with a medal for all the young participants.

Local bands and singers will be providing entertainment for the whole family from 11am until 3pm, creating a party atmosphere and a warm welcome for all the riders as they arrive back.

For more information about the event visit www.haywardsheathlive.org.uk/hh-bike-ride