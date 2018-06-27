Girlguides’ beautiful remembrance poppies

Brownies and Guides in Haywards Heath worked together to create beautiful poppies for July’s Strictly Poppies event.

Girlguiding took up Sylvia Harris’s challenge to become part of the 10,000 poppies to be ‘planted’ on Muster Green by Remembrance Sunday’s Commemoration in November.

The girls were joined by parents and siblings at Haywards Heath Division Guide Hall to cut, roll, and put together the handmade flowers.

District commissioner Diann Johnson said: “Each individual has now become part of one of the biggest community efforts in this act of Remembrance.

“Our statistics show that 52 individuals made and constructed over 500 poppies in five hours!

“One of the Brownies commented that she was going to ‘look’ for her poppy on Muster Green in November.

“Thank you to all who helped.

“Look for the Girlguiding Stall on July 15, in The Orchards at Strictly Poppies!”