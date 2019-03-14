Girlguiding West Sussex receive ‘Pay for a Day’ from Chestnut Tree House

A group of girl guiding representatives paid a visit to children’s hospice for World Thinking Day.

A group of representatives from Girl guiding Sussex West County have visited Chestnut Tree House, to receive their ‘Pay for a Day’ certificate.

Carol Yeend, Amanda Teasel and Caroline Roberts-Quigley

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser said: “It is especially poignant that Girlguiding Sussex West have chosen to ‘Pay for a Day’ on World Thinking Day.”

World Thinking Day is a day of international friendship, to be inspired and speak out about issues and to make a difference by fundraising.

To mark the day, girl guides chose to support the hospices ‘Pay for a Day’ initiative, paying for all the hospice’s care services totalling £6,850.

They were joined by members of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, as well as the hospice’s fundraising team and the charity’s interim ceo, Rosemarie Finley.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley gave the group a short talk about the work of Chestnut Tree House and how the raised money would make a difference.

She then showed the group around hospice’s Woodland Walk.

The guides need to raise £6,850 every day to pay for all Chestnut Tree House’s specialist care services, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

Caroline said: “We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Chestnut Tree House currently provides care to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions.