Giving vision back to a million people

A charity in Haywards Heath is close to reaching its goal of giving a million adults and children across Africa and Asia their sight back.

Sightsavers, in Perrymount Road, launched its Million Miracles campaign in 2014 to provide a million cataract operations to people in developing countries, and more than 940,000 operations being carried out so far.

Across the world, 36 million people are blind yet 75% of blindness is preventable or treatable.

Cataract, which takes just 10 minutes to treat and costs as little as £30, is the leading cause of preventable blindness.

To donate to Million Miracles visit www.millionmiracles.org