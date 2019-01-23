Got a story? Tell our reporter in Haywards Heath this week

Do you have a news story you would like to see in the Mid Sussex Times? Do you want to share your views in the paper?

If so, come and meet our reporter Jennifer Logan in Haywards Heath on Friday (January 25).

Jennifer will be at the Town Hall in Boltro Road, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. No appointment is required.

For any queries in advance, please call Jennifer on 01903 282363. Or email jennifer.logan@jpress.co.uk.

READ MORE: Shepherds’ warning after pregnant sheep ‘horrifically mauled’ by dogs

Haywards Heath couple convicted of stealing tortoise from farm near Lewes

Burgess Hill family’s message after teenage son Elido tragically takes own life