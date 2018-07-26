Grab your bucket and spade! Urban Beach returns to Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill’s Urban Beach has opened today – a free sand pit in our town for little ones to enjoy over the summer holidays.

It will be open until 4pm, ahead of its grand opening tomorrow at 10am by town mayor councillor Chris Cherry.

The sand pit, located in Church Walk outside Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point, will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 4pm, until September 2.

It will be covered overnight and checked every morning before being opened to the public.

Some of the businesses in Church Walk will have special offers exclusively for the grand opening tomorrow.

LJ’s Café will be offering selected kids meals for just £2.95 and whippy ice-creams for just £1.

And at Adventure Avenue receive one free adult entry with each paying child,

For more information, visit: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/urbanbeach.

