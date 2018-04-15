Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride has begun

Crowds and cyclists have flocked to The Broadway this morning for the eighth Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride.

The event, which boasts four routes - from the family-friendly Sergison route at 12.7 miles to the Wiggins Way, a challenging 73.4 miles - opened at 7am.

In addition to all the two-wheel action, a ‘Flypast’ by the Air Ambulance and musical entertainment for all the family is planned to give the day a party atmosphere.

A free Trike Ride for children not able to ride a bike will also be staged in The Broadway with a medal for all the young participants.

For more information about the event visit www.haywardsheathlive.org.uk/hh-bike-ride

Let us know what you think of it on ct.news@jpress.co.uk and share your pictures from the day too.