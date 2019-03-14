Green Tree Gallery recognised for charity work at Chestnut Tree House awards

More than 100 people gathered for a charity awards evening at the South Lodge Hotel.

Chestnut Tree House held its biennial business awards to recognise businesses and individual employees who are outstanding in their communities.

The event was hosted by BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey presenter, Allison Ferns, and Chestnut Tree House vice president, Ambrose Harcourt.

Sarah Colbourne, head of fundraising for the charity said: “Last year, we celebrated Chestnut Tree House’s 15th birthday – 15 years of caring for children and young people with life-shortening conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire.”

The winners and grand finalists were chosen based on a variety of different criteria, including outstanding team work and innovation.

There were more than 80 nominations, which were narrowed down by a panel of judges – leading entrepreneur Kevin Byrne, Chestnut Tree House trustee, Maureen Chowen, previous Business Award winner and company director, Colin Davis, and former events company director, Jon Rogers.

In addition to the eight awards, a special ‘Corporate Legacy Award’ was presented at the end of the evening.

Taking home the title of outstanding small business was The Green Tree Gallery.

The gallery celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 by adopting Chestnut Tree House as their Charity of the Year.

The year-long campaign set out to raise both funds and awareness and included an exhibition themed on the charity, entitled ‘Through the Eyes of a Child’.

They also collaborated with local photographer, Sophie Mitchell, curating an original exhibition featuring two Chestnut Tree House children.

Their enthusiasm and commitment helped spread the word about Chestnut Tree House and also raised over £2,500.

“Without the ongoing support and generosity of our local community, it would not be possible for us to continue providing the care that is vital to so many children and their families,” Sarah added.