Group’s plea for drivers to slow down in Cuckfield

A community speedwatch group has formed in Cuckfield to encourage motorists to slow down in the village.

Resident Graham Silander, 39, of Hatchgate Lane, who lives with his wife Tamzin and their five-year-old son Stan, has helped form the group.

He said: “So many people speed down London Lane and it is so frustrating, it is 20mph speed limit during school hours.

“I realised this was happening all the way through Cuckfield.

“A girl was knocked over on London Lane and that is how it started, one of the mums said lets do something and that is when Cuckfield Parish Council asked for speedwatch volunteers.”

Graham set up a Facebook group which now has 64 members.

Members have the chance to sign up to online training, before standing outside during January and February next year to collect speed data for the council and police.

“I just want people to slow down,” added Graham.

“Cuckfield is a beautiful village and I just want it to be safer and I fear for my son and other children.”

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1325024037602508 to find out more and to get involved.