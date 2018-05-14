Growing concern for missing Hassocks man

Police are ‘growing concerned’ for a missing Hassocks man.

Patrick Barry, 49, was last seen outside where he lives in Goddards Green, Hassocks, at around midday on Thursday (May 10), police said.

He was seen smoking but did not return.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The 49-year-old has mental health problems and has told those who know him that he intended to travel to London.

“It is thought he may have used the train to travel to the capital, although it is not clear if he has any connections there.

“Patrick is 6ft with short grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy jacket and blue trainers.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police online, call 101 or 999 if he is danger quoting serial 793 of 10/5.

“Also do not approach him as he can become frustrated and aggressive.”