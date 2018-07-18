Guides and leaders celebrate awards in Ardingly

More than 200 people gathered at the Norfolk Pavilion in Ardingly to celebrate the achievements of both Guides and leaders on Monday, July 9.

Sussex Central’s county commissioner Lisa Barden, with assistance from the county president, Judy Fuller, and the vice presidents, presented girls from the Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex with certificates to recognise the awards they had gained within Girlguiding.

Young award-winner Willow with Sally Kettle

Thirty-five girls celebrated completing the Baden-Powell Challenge, the highest award a girl can gain whilst a Guide, whilst further awards included the Young Leaders Qualification, Commonwealth Award and Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Five hundred years of volunteering were recognised, as leaders were presented with awards for 30, 40 and 50 years Long Service.

Five leaders also received various Good Service awards, which are given for excellent service within the County.

Guest speaker, Sally Kettle, adventurer and girlguiding ambassador, described some of her adventures.

Guides celebrating their awards with Sally Kettle

Sally has rowed the Atlantic twice as well as taking on many other challenges. Her message to the audience, especially the girls, was to have adventures, take on challenges and to live life to the full.

A very special award was made to Willow, a Guide from Horsham, who was presented with the Guiding Star by Sally Christmas, the region chief commissioner.

This is a national award recognising a young member of girlguiding who has made a significant contribution and impact in their unit whilst showing exceptional courage.

Willow has complex medical issues but despite this whenever possible joins in all the guiding activities and always shows concern for others.

Everyone present enjoyed sharing in the achievements of both girls and adults and celebrating all the girls had done over the past year.

County commissioner Lisa Barden concluded: “While we congratulate our young people for all they have achieved, we also thank all our volunteers for all the time, talent and enthusiasm they give to Girlguiding Sussex Central County.

“Without them the girls could not enjoy the fun, challenges and opportunities and adventures that Guiding continues to offer them.”

