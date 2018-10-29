Half-term fun at Borde Hill draws a crowd

Bewitching activities filled Borde Hill as apprentice witches and wizards took over the gardens for halloween.

Young visitors flocked to the ‘Borde Hill Academy of Witches and Wizards’ for the half-term holidays.

They were able to complete a host of magical challenges in their spell book on the daily garden trail which was bursting with autumn colours.

The young witches and wizards had the chance to don a glove and get up close and personal with owls, or hold scary, hairy, creepy crawlies as part of their magical ‘education’. They also enjoyed spooky storytelling and the chance to have their faces painted.

The youngsters were also able to make their own magic wands and carve a pumpkin masterpiece to add to a line of lit pumpkins threading through the garden during the ‘Pumpkin Glow’ event which took place on Sunday where the best pumpkin designs were judged.

Meanwhile Borde Hill had a real autumnal feel with visitors able to enjoy a walk around the grounds.

Autumn colours were found in abundance on the cornus, acers, liquidambar trees and deciduous azaleas much to the delight of walkers.