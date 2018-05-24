Harp ensemble’s St John’s Church Burgess Hill show

Glissando is an exciting harp ensemble involving some of the top harpists across Sussex.

Glissando has given recitals all over Sussex including Henfield, Steyning, twice at Herstmonceux Castle and has been invited back to The Ropetackle Arts Centre for the third year running. As part of the Burgess Hill Festival their concert at St John’s will feature popular light classics along with exciting contemporary works. The sight and sound of seven full-sized classical concert harps will make for a memorable event. Tickets from St John’s Church Spire Café, the Burgess Hill help point or pay on the door.