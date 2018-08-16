Harry Potter magic comes to life at Mid Sussex science fair this month

An exciting and imaginative science festival is going on tour this month.

The Pocket Science Festival is run by Science magicians Richard Robinson, director of Brighton Science Festival and Jonathan Hare, BBC’s Rough Science. Mr Robinson said: “There’s nobody who won’t have fun at the festival, there is something for everyone even Harry Potters magic will come to life.”

Mid Sussex District Council are supporting the events. Cllr Norman Webster, said: “We are proud to be supporting these great events. These five Science Funfair days, will aim to bring fun and science to youngsters in our district.

“We aim to create strong and resilient communities.”

The event is running through August around mid Sussex. For more information go to www.brightonscience.com

2018 Summer Tour Dates

Monday August, 20, – The Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe, RH17 6HP

Tuesday August, 21, – Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 8DX

Thursday August, 23, – Ashenground Centre, Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, RH16 4JR

Friday August, 24, – Cuckfield Village Hall, London Lane, Cuckfield, RH17 5BD

Friday August, 31, – Lingfield Hall, Lingfield Road, East Grinstead, RH19 2HA

All events run from 11am – 4pm. £4 on the door. £14 for a family of four.