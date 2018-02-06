Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint Lib Dems oppose plan for 500 homes

Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint Liberal Democrats spoke in opposition yesterday to a plan for 500 homes to be built north of Hassocks.

The plan for the homes to be built north of Clayton Mills were scrutinised by planning inspector Jonathan Bore at a public hearing held in Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.

The hearing was called after more than 1,000 residents registered their opposition to the plan, which was a modification to the Mid Sussex District Plan.

The Lib Dems were represented by Colin Wilsdon and Benedict Dempsey.

Lib Dem councillor Kirsty Lord also attended as a West Sussex County Councillor for Hassocks and Burgess Hill South.

Speaking after the hearing Ms Lord said: “This development puts the village’s identity at risk by reducing the gap between Hassocks and Burgess Hill.

“It is testament to the strength of community opposition to these proposals that the planning inspector felt compelled to call this hearing.”

Dr Colin Wilsdon, chairman of Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint Liberal Democrats, added: “In the meeting, the Lib Dems argued that the council had failed in its duty to properly consider the huge implications that this development would have on Hassocks’ overstretched schools, roads and infrastructure.

“The hearing is the result of MSDC doing a rushed job on just one site in Hassocks last summer.”

When combined with other new houses that are planned for Hassocks, the village could see approximately 900 new homes over the plan period to 2031.

And if these developments go ahead, the village would be set to grow by more than 25 per cent.

When Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) initially voted on the plans in September 2017, Liberal Democrat Sue Hatton (Hassocks Ward) was the only councillor to vote against them.