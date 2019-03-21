Hassocks neighbours bag £1k from People's Postcode Lottery

Five people in Hassocks have a thousand reasons to celebrate today after discovering that they’re each £1,000 better off.

Residents of Manor Avenue in Hassocks scooped the cash when BN6 8NG was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday, February 28.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, sent he congratulations to the lucky winners.

She said: “It’s always lovely when neighbours win together so I’m over the moon for everyone who has picked up a prize today in Hassocks.”

For more visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk