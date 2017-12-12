Hassocks pupils save the day and return wallet to owner

Three pupils at Downlands Community School in Hassocks saved the day when they found a wallet – containing £170 in cash – and reunited it with its grateful owner.

Year 9 students Charlie McGhee and Ewan Williamson (pictured) together with Year 8 pupil Leo Watts came across the wallet on their way to school, and handed it into Downlands Reception.

With a little detective work, the school’s Mrs Pryor and Mrs Smith were able to track down the relieved owner, Hassocks window cleaner Dan Southcombe – who also happened to be a former student.

Dan was so pleased he gave the students a financial reward as well as a free window cleaning voucher for their parents.

Headteacher Mr Wignall said: “I am proud of the fantastic students at Downlands and the wonderful citizens they are becoming.”