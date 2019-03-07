Hassocks residents create ‘perfect’ gift for newest royal addition

A group of creative residents have teamed up with a local business to create a present for the new royal baby which is due next month.

Sarah Brangwyn from Made and Making, ran a craft and sewing workshops from its studio in Hassocks and decided to create a quilt for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby.

Volunteers and contributors to the Royal baby's quilt

She said: “We thought it would be a lovely idea for the Sussex community to make something for the new arrival.”

Sarah thought that a patchwork quilt would be the perfect project as everyone could work on a square each.

In all, 56 blocks were received including eight which were made by a girls attending the after-school sewing club.