Hassocks school forced to close for the day

Downlands Community School in Hassocks has been forced to close today due to a burst water main.

Head teacher Mark Wignall confirmed the closure this morning (May 1), and thanked parents, children and staff for their co-operation.

He said: “We have had to close the school today because we haven’t got any running water.

“Obviously this is an issue for the health and safety of the students. We have over 1,100 children and over 140 staff, so we have had no choice but to close for the day.

“Parents, kids and staff have been brilliant and have all pulled together.

“It is really disappointing that this can happen really and cause disruption to so many people.”

Downlands Community School in Hassocks. Picture: Google Street View

Mr Wignall said Year 11 students that have GCSE assessments must still come in for language examinations – speaking examinations.

He said sport studies assessments for Year 11 will be rescheduled.

Students already in the building are being looked after, he said, and will be released when tutors have received confirmation from home that their child may make their way home or be collected.

He added that he will be keeping parents informed throughout the day.

South East Water has confirmed the leak on Twitter. A spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for those in Ditchling and the surrounding areas that are waking up to no water this morning.

“Our team are working hard to fix this for you and get your water back on as soon as we can.”

