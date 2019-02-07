Hassocks Village Hall homes exclusive film premiere screening

The Hassocks Community Organisation its opening the doors of Adastra Hall once again for movie nights.

The Star Cinema is featuring the British musical comedy, ‘Great in Britain’, on February 15.

Movie night

Directed by Howard Webster the film stars actors such as Jason Fleming, Larry Lamb and Colin Salmon and other iconic British pop stars Right Said Fred and a cast of well known British names.

This is big news for the community as the Village Hall viewing is one of the handful of exclusive UK premiere preview screenings.

Tickets on the door are £4.50 or £4 concessions. Doors are set to open 7pm and the film starts at 7 30. The film is rated a 15.

Next month’s featured film is the foot-stomping Bohemian Rhapsody on March 8.