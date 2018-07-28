Have you seen a missing girl using the trains?

Can you help find a missing girl?

Ninna Chaska was last seen at 5.50pm yesterday leaving her home in Pulborough.

The 16-year-old has been staying in Pulborough and is originally from Peru.

She is reserved and wouldn’t willingly speak to people as English is not her first language, police say.

She has previously lived in London and may well have travelled back to the city.

Ninna is of South American appearance, 5ft 2ins with shoulder length curly black hair.

She was wearing a grey top with red stripes on the arms, black trainers and black shorts and may have a green rain jacket with her.

If you have seen her travelling on the trains, please contact police online quoting serial 1327 of 27/07 or call 101.