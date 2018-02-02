Search

Have your say on £6.9m arts venue for Burgess Hill

Artist impression of the venue. Picture supplied by Colliers International
Residents are being asked if they support the funding plan for the proposed new community and performance venue in Burgess Hill.

In response to community demand, a group of community representatives and town councillors are developing a project to create a new, flexible community and performing arts centre.

The new community and performance venue is estimated to cost £6.9 million and Burgess Hill Town Council is planning to raise this money through a combination of fundraising, grants, council reserves and a loan via the Public Works Loan Board.

The project is dependent on securing a loan of £5 million.

The council is now seeking residents’ approval to apply for this core funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

People can have their say at at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/culturalquarter or via the A4 flyer that will be delivered to their homes.

The public consultation ends on March 9.