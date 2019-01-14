Have your say on four design proposals for new skate park in Hassocks

Residents are being invited to share their views on four design proposals for a new skate park in Hassocks.

The designs are available to view at the Parish Centre at Adastra Park or they can be viewed online.

A public consultation took place at Downlands Community School last Monday, to give residents the chance to comment on the design proposals.

Hassocks Parish Council was awarded £75,000 from Mid Sussex District Council to go towards the skate park which has enabled the progression of the project.

The parish council is aiming for completion of the skate park this summer.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the skate park consultation on Monday, January 7, at Downlands School.

“For those who would like to take part in the consultation but were unable to attend the event, a copy of each of the four design proposals can be viewed online and a feedback form can be downloaded.

“The designs are also available to view at the Parish Centre during office opening hours; Monday to Thursday 10am-2pm and Friday 10am-12noon.

“Please email your form back to info@hassocks-pc.gov.uk or post to Hassocks Parish Council, Parish Centre, Adastra Park, Keymer Road, Hassocks BN6 8QH.”

