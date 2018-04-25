Have your say on priorities of our fire service

A four-year strategy outlining how West Sussex’s fire and rescue service will use its resources to protect the public has been published for six weeks of public consultation.

The Integrated Risk Management Plan 2018-22 explains how the service intends to save lives, improve public safety and reduce emergency incidents.

The document outlines the fire service’s activities and residents are being asked to comment on the priorities identified by West Sussex County Council.

People can also find out more at a drop-in at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on May 3, from 5pm to 7pm.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “If you were to ask people to describe the work of firefighters, most would talk about fighting fires and dealing with road traffic collisions.

“In fact, the service does a lot more than that including dealing with many other types of rescues, it carries out safe and well visits, has a business fire safety team, works with teams across the county council and with others in the community.

“We know the service will have to continually evolve to provide a first class emergency service.

“Some of the things we will have to consider include how to make the best use of resources.

“I encourage everyone to have a look and give us your views.”

Gavin Watts, chief fire officer, added: “These documents by their very nature have to be a moment in time, I think they have to set a very clear direction, they have to make sure they have the public view on our broader approaches to things and if there are detailed shifts that happen and something important that needs to be consulted on then we would absolutely have to do that.”

The consultation runs until May 28.

To view the plan and to comment visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/IRMP2018