Have your say on rights of way

People’s opinions are being sought on the West Sussex County Council’s draft Rights of Way Management Plan for 2018 to 2028.

Anyone with an interest in accessing the countryside is encouraged to express their views.

The county council manages more than 4,000km, or 2,500 miles, of public rights of way, such as footpaths, bridleways and byways.

The draft plan sets out its approach to managing the network, as well as signposting how improvements can be achieved over the next ten years.

People can take part in the consultation here.

The closing date is January 31, 2018.

Paper copies are available to view at all West Sussex libraries.

If people need this information in an alternative format, please email prow@westsussex.gov.uk or call 01243 777620.