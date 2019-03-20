Haywards Heath apprenticeship event is ‘great success’

Representatives from more than 45 Sussex businesses gathered to discuss skills and apprenticeships at an event in Haywards Heath.

The Open4Business: Skills and Apprenticeships on March 14, was hosted by Mid Sussex District Council and was held at the former Harlands Road College site.

A council spokesman said: “With a new venue and new theme this year, the Open4Business event was again a great success and it was fascinating to hear the insights of the speakers and attendees on how they are approaching the ongoing challenge of matching skills to business needs.

“Events such as this help the business community to come together, share experiences and ideas and work together to prepare for this exciting future. We’d like to extend our thanks to the speakers, the exhibitors and everyone who attended the event.”

The event featured an exhibition and pop-up student-run café, operated by a team of catering students from Crawley College.

The programme was delivered by expert speakers from STEM Learning, Steve Willis Training, Gatwick Diamond Business, Sussex Innovation Centre, TR Fastenings, Sussex Skills Solutions, the Young Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network (YAAN) and Chichester College Group (CCG).

