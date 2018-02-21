Haywards Heath care home gets ‘good’ rating for second time

A Haywards Heath care home received an overall ‘good’ rating from health watchdogs for the second time running.

Staff at Walstead Place care home in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield, are celebrating after the positive visit from inspectors.

Manager Jacqueline Ferguson said: “At Caring Homes we want to ensure that our home is just that – a caring home. We are all extremely happy that the inspectors have given us a good rating in every category for the second time.”

The CQC report, which has since been published, said residents were ‘happy with the care they received’ and staff ‘understood and respected people’s right to make decisions about their own care and support’.

Walstead Place provides short and long-term residential care to the elderly.

Visit www.caringhomes.org/find-a-home/walstead-place-in-haywards-heath