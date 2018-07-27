Haywards Heath care home receives overall ‘good’ rating

A Haywards Heath care home received a ’good’ rating in all five key areas when it was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Raphael’s Care Home in Church Lane, Danehill, is a registered location of The Order of St Augustine of the Mercy of Jesus, a registered charity.

It is run by Sisters who oversee the care home taking an active part in the day to day running and pastoral care of the residents.

The CQC report, which has since been published, said inspectors found that the care home had remained ‘good’.

It said people felt safe and staff and the registered manager were aware of their responsibilities.

The report also said that staff were observed treating people kindly and respecting their dignity and independence.

People also told the inspectors that staff were ‘kind and caring’.

