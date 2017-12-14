Haywards Heath care home to open doors to elderly this Christmas

Downlands Park Care Home in Haywards Heath is opening its doors to elderly people who face Christmas Day alone this year.

The care home in Bolnore Farm Lane, which is run by Bupa, has teamed up with Community Christmas, a charity that believes no elderly person in the UK should be alone on Christmas Day unless they want to be, to help to reduce isolation amongst elderly people at a time of year when they can feel particularly lonely.

Manager Patti Vogan said: “We know loneliness is a growing issue for elderly people – at Christmas and all year round.

“It’s great that we are in a position to support Community Christmas by opening our doors on Christmas Day to offer our elderly community somewhere they can enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner and some festive fun in the company of others.

“I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to the table on Christmas Day.”

To book a place, call 0808 115 4520. To find out more about Community Christmas visit www.communitychristmas.org.uk.