Haywards Heath celebrates being twinned with Traunstein and Bondues

Haywards Heath is celebrating being twinned with Traunstein in Germany and Bondues in France.

A reception and presentation took place on Saturday, June 30, at the Town Hall, held by the Haywards Heath Twinning Association (HHTA).

Town mayor James Knight presented his fellow mayors with wall hangings themed on friendship.

Chairman of HHTA Irene Balls also presented a wall hanging to Mr Knight and Haywards Heath Town Council.

The textile wall hanging project was led by local designer and textile artist Jan White and a number of primary and secondary schools in all three countries.

Haywards Heath has been twinned with Traunstein for 25 years and Bondues for 20 years.

Maire Patrick Delebarre said: “In Bondues we wish to encourage our schoolchildren to make friends with children in Haywards Heath.”