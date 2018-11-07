Haywards Heath centre calls for help with Phil the Bag campaign

The Yews Centre in Haywards Heath is calling for help with its Phil the Bag campaign, Haywards Heath Town Council said.

It needs 40 bags of unwanted or second hand quality clothes in black sacks to raise cash for the community centre, while helping tackle textile waste.

Phil the Bag, which specialises in textile and clothing recycling, fundraises for eco schools, clubs, scouts, guides, charities, societies, groups and businesses.

Residents are asked to drop off their bags to the centre in Boltro Road by Friday, November 16.

