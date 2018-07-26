Haywards Heath charity granted share of £100,000 pot

A Haywards Heath charity has received a share of a £100,000 pot granted by Gatwick’s Foundation Found.

Kangaroos, in Boltro Road, provides fun, inclusive social and leisure activities for children and young adults with learning difficulties as well as physical, sensory, medical and behavioural difficulties.

Alison Addy, head of community engagement, said: “We are delighted to once again be awarding grants from our Foundation Fund to community projects across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. Each of the selected organisations do incredible work in the local communities and it is an important part of the airport’s community engagement strategy to support them with this vital investment.”

To date, 100 organisations and more than 50,000 people have benefited from the grants.

The £300,000 is awarded in three rounds of grants across the year in partnership with the Community Foundations for Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

