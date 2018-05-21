Haywards Heath charity ‘honoured’ to attend royal wedding

A Haywards Heath charity was ‘honoured’ and ‘privileged’ to attend the royal wedding on Saturday.

Kangaroos, in Boltro Road, was nominated by the the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex to attend the marriage of HRH Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle.

Picture supplied by Kangaroos

Operations manager Jenny King and trusts and foundations manager Jenni Herrett were two of only 200 charity representatives who were invited inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Jenny told the Middy: “It was amazing! We were honoured and privileged to be invited inside the castle grounds.”

Kangaroos provides a range of fun, inclusive year round clubs and trips out, in and around Mid Sussex, for children and young adults with learning disabilities and complex medical needs.

The charity strives to enrich the lives of its members and their families’.