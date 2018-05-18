Haywards Heath charity to attend royal wedding

A Haywards Heath charity is attending the royal wedding tomorrow.

Kangaroos, in Boltro Road, has been nominated by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex to attend the marriage of HRH Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle.

The charity told the Middy it was ‘ecstatic’ to share the ‘exciting news’.

A spokesman said: “Operations manager Jenny King and trusts and foundations manager Jenni Herrett are two of only 200 charity representatives who will be in the castle grounds.

“We are very excited and extremely honoured to have been invited.”

Kangaroos is a registered charity based in Haywards Heath.

It provides a range of fun, inclusive year round clubs and trips out, in and around Mid Sussex, for children and young adults with learning disabilities and complex medical needs.

With the dedication of staff, volunteers, trustees and supporters, it ‘strives to enrich the lives of its members and their families’.

A spokesman added: “We do not let their disabilities hold them back and enable them, in a safe and supporting way, to participate in the majority of activities that we all take for granted.”