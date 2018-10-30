Haywards Heath children’s charity thanks supporters with appreciation evening

A Haywards Heath children’s charity held an evening of appreciation for its volunteers.

Time 4 Children held the event on October 13 to thank the volunteers, practitioners, trustees and local organisations who have supported them. It was held at Lindfield Golf Club which donated the venue and helped keep costs low with a special buffet.

Local musician, Tom Ball, provided the entertainment for the evening.

Vicky Chalmers, founder of Time 4 Children said: “We give our thanks to everyone who joined us for the evening, it was an amazing and we hope we showed our appreciation to everyone who continues to support us.

“Without these lovely people we wouldn’t be able to continue supporting so many emotionally vulnerable children in our community.

“We must give one last thank you to the many local businesses who donated some wonderful prizes for our raffle”, she added.

Time 4 Children is a Haywards Heath-based charity which aims to increase the emotional wellbeing, self-confidence and self-esteem of emotionally vulnerable children between the ages of four and 12 in Mid Sussex.

Time 4 Children does this by providing long term weekly one-to-one sessions in which children can explore their worries, fears, anxieties or experiences.

For more information about the charity and how you can support them, visit: www.time4children.org.uk/