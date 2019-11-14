Haywards Heath comes together for Remembrance Day 2019

Haywards Heath had a parade and service on Sunday, November 10, with wreaths laid by the town’s dignitaries and youth groups. The Haywards Heath Air Cadets and staff went on parade, and marched from the Squadron in Eastern Road, through the town to Muster Green for the service and then to Town Hall. It was also the first outing for their new squadron banner since their new crest was approved by the College of Arms and RAF Inspector of Badges, replacing their 25 year old banner.