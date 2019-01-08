Haywards Heath funeral director hosts hospice open day

A Haywards Heath funeral directors is hosting an open day in aid of a well-known hospice.
Co-Operative Funeral Care on South Road is holding an open day for St Peter & St James Hospice on January 12.
The event will take place between midday to 4pm.
There will be a raffle, refreshments, cake sale and live music.
The assistant mayor will be coming along to support the staff and the wonderful cause that is St Peter & St James Hospice.
Each year the staff at the hospice look after more than 700 patients living with terminal illness.
Funeral director, Lucy Forbes-Reeve, said: “Here at Co-op Funeralcare we pride ourselves on being at the heart of the local community.
“We are delighted to be supporting the hospice and we hope to continue to do so.”