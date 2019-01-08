Haywards Heath funeral director hosts hospice open day

A Haywards Heath funeral directors is hosting an open day in aid of a well-known hospice.

Co-Operative Funeral Care on South Road is holding an open day for St Peter & St James Hospice on January 12.

The event will take place between midday to 4pm.

There will be a raffle, refreshments, cake sale and live music.

The assistant mayor will be coming along to support the staff and the wonderful cause that is St Peter & St James Hospice.

Each year the staff at the hospice look after more than 700 patients living with terminal illness.

Funeral director, Lucy Forbes-Reeve, said: “Here at Co-op Funeralcare we pride ourselves on being at the heart of the local community.

“We are delighted to be supporting the hospice and we hope to continue to do so.”