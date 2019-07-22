Haywards Heath hair salon beats big chains to win national title

A Haywards Heath hair salon has won a top accolade for its customer service.

Silk Hair Boutique in Commercial Square was awarded the title of Customer Care Salon in the Salon Business Awards, 2019.

Silk was one of 16 salons and one Ultimate Stylist who were crowned Salon Business Award winners last week in a contemporary awards ceremony at Sea Containers London.

Karen Truscott, boss of Silk Hair Boutique described what it is about her salon she felt helped scoop that wonderful award. She said: “What I said at the presentation was that it was really nice that a small, independent salon can compete with the big chains and, more than that, come out on top.”

What helped Silk to the top of the customer service tree? Karen went on: “We always try to make sure the customer feels completely at ease with us. We want her to know we are approachable and that we always listen. We aim to find out what they need to feel comfortable and not just with her own stylist, but with everyone else in the salon. So if, for any reason, their stylist is away, they know the other people around them.”

At what is fast becoming one of the most sought after events on the hairdressing calendar, tickets to the Salon Business Awards Grand Final sold out with more than a week to go, creating an electrifying buzz for those that made it in.

Salon Business Publishing Editor Joanne Charlton welcomed the crowd as they took advantage of the views across London’s skyline from the 12th floor hub – still a sight even with grey skies.

In her opening speech she said: “Each of you in this room have put in hard work, grit and dedication into creating successful businesses. You’ve then opened up your salons to the scrutiny of our judges and it’s paid off. You are all winners, you in this room are the best in the UK so give yourselves a round of applause.”

Then it was swiftly onto the announcements of the Ultimate winners, with Silk Hair Boutique scooping the coveted customer service award.

The awards and certificates were presented by industry sponsors Schwarzkopf Professional, Phorest, Hair Tools, CoolBlades, Remi Cachet, Joico, Easydry, Paul Mitchell, iSalon, Takara Belmont and the award-winning hairdresser Andrew Barton.

The entertainment was provided by the über talented Saxophonist Brendan Mills, while fine wine was flowing and canapes were served.