Haywards Heath Horticultural Society visits three ‘wonderful’ gardens

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society has enjoyed some ‘wonderful’ visits this summer.

They visited Fishbourne Roman Palace Gardens and Parham House and Gardens in July and RHS Garden Wisley in August.

Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of the society told the Middy: “Our visit to all three gardens were enjoyed by both members and guests.

“Please come and find out more at our Autumn Show and Plant Sale on September 1.

“It is being held at St Wilfrid’s Centenary Hall, in St Wilfrid’s Way, Haywards Heath, from 2pm to 4pm.”

