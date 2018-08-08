Haywards Heath leisure centre apologises for ‘unbearable’ temperatures

The Dolphin leisure centre in Haywards Heath has responded to concerns raised by a user with the Middy over temperatures during the heatwave.

General manager Andy Jones has apologised for the discomfort.

He said: “We have experienced a prolonged period of exceptionally hot temperatures. The air handling system is designed to circulate fresh air, however the outside temperature has meant that is has been difficult to control the conditions in our sports hall with such a large volume of air.

“We apologise for the discomfort to our customers during this time and we would continue to advise everyone to exercise caution in regulating levels of activity and staying hydrated.”

Kay Hithersay, who lives in Hassocks, plays badminton at the leisure centre and told the Middy the temperatures have been ‘unbearable’.

She said: “As soon as you walk into the centre there is air conditioning but there isn’t any in the halls. You can imagine how hot it gets – we have to open the doors. Surely they should have air conditioning in these big halls?

“I asked the reception why they don’t have it but they couldn’t answer. I think other people have complained at the reception too and they couldn’t get an answer either.

“It has been unbearable and there have been children in there as well because it is the summer holidays, there is just no air.”