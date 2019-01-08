Haywards Heath Lions Club aids more than 100 children over festive season

Families in need were helped during the festive season thanks to kind-hearted Haywards Heath residents and the Lions club.

The Haywards Heath Lions carried out its annual Christmas Carol Appeal to raise the much-needed funds.

Members sang carols at Haywards Heath station, ably assisted by the 3rd Haywards Heath Guides, who roamed the streets with Father Christmas on his sleigh in the Lindfield and Haywards Heath areas.

The Lions were able to collect sufficient funds to provide Sainsbury’s vouchers to 63 families, totalling to 152 children. The vouchers were delivered by local health and welfare agencies who had nominated the families.