Haywards Heath Lions’ Swimarathon raises thousands for charity

Haywards Heath Lions Club held its 35th Swimarathon on Good Friday.

The event at The Dolphin leisure centre raised more than £15,000 for children’s charity Time 4 Children.

Swimmers from Burgess Hill Academy. Picture: Derek Martin

Sixty-six teams of swimmers took part in the much-loved annual event, who were all cheered on by friends and family.

Peter Parr, Swimarathon coordinator, said: “The event was very well supported by swimmers and their friends and family who cheered on their teams with much enthusiasm and Haywards Heath Lions would like to thank all that took part in this fun-filled day and for pledging the amazing amount of just over £15,000 on the day.

“The Lions would also like to thank the generosity of those that sponsored the event which helped to reduce the costs of the event on the day.

“This year, the Lions chose to support a local charity Time 4 Children, who provide emotional listening support for children.

The money raised will go towards supporting another 50 children. Peter Parr, Swimarathon coordinator

“When a child is struggling emotionally, the impact can be devastating. The power of listening to children’s real thoughts and feelings helps them develop self-esteem, self-worth and self-confidence and helps to increase their emotional resilience.

“The money raised will go towards supporting another 50 children. It costs around £600 to provide a child with up to 28 sessions, although most children have between 15 and 20 sessions. It costs £5,000 to train volunteers who are all DBS checked and have NSPCC training have NSPCC training in safeguarding children.

“The charity has to raise all funds themselves and without the support of local people, it could not continue and around 50 children every year would not get the early help they need.”

To find out more about the Swimarathon visit www.hhlionsswim.co.uk