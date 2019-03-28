Haywards Heath musical evening celebrates 100 years of WI

Groups across the county will be celebrating 100 years since the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes was formed.
Events co-ordinator Janice Langley promises there will be something for everyone on March 29 at A Musical Evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Clair Hall in Hayward’s Heath.
The entertainment will showcase young musical talent in the county, West Sussex Music Youth Big Band, 15-year-old soloist Henry Godwin and Worthing Steel Band.
Friends and family will be welcome at the event, with tickets priced at £8 which can be obtained through the WI or online by visiting: www.jumblebee.co.uk/wsfwiclairhall