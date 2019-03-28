Haywards Heath musical evening celebrates 100 years of WI

Groups across the county will be celebrating 100 years since the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes was formed.

Events co-ordinator Janice Langley promises there will be something for everyone on March 29 at A Musical Evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Clair Hall in Hayward’s Heath.

Fifteen year old, Henry Godwin will be the part of the evening entertainment

The entertainment will showcase young musical talent in the county, West Sussex Music Youth Big Band, 15-year-old soloist Henry Godwin and Worthing Steel Band.

Friends and family will be welcome at the event, with tickets priced at £8 which can be obtained through the WI or online by visiting: www.jumblebee.co.uk/wsfwiclairhall