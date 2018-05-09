Haywards Heath pub still open for business following lorry smash

A Haywards Heath pub is still open for business following a lorry crash.

The Fox and Hounds pub in Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, had to close its doors to the public last Wednesday afternoon after a lorry smashed into it, damaging the pub’s toilets.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Read our original story, which includes a video, here.

Mark Ellis, general manager at the pub, told the Middy on Friday that the pub was open.

He said: “We reopened on Thursday. The smash has resulted in a drop of sales due to people thinking it is closed, so we want to get the message out to customers that we are still open.”

The pub underwent a refurbishment in February and relaunched to the public with its ‘new look’.

It was officially opened by town mayor, councillor James Knight.

Speaking to Mr Ellis about the damage involved he said: “It is a bit annoying as we only recently had a refurbishment but at the same time no-one was hurt, which is good, so it is water under the bridge.”

Emergency services were called to the lorry smash on the B2112 Fox Hill road, near the junction with Hurstwood Lane, after 1pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 1.14pm on Wednesday (May 2), a lorry was reported to have crashed into the Fox and Hounds public house on the B2112 at Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, near its junction with Hurstwood Lane.

“The lorry driver was reported to have been injured, but the extent of injury is not known. No other casualties were reported.

“The collision closed the road, which was also affected by a large oil spillage as a result of the crash.”

A fire service spokesman who confirmed crews were at the scene of the crash, said a car and lorry were involved in the incident.

He added: “One fire engine was sent to the scene and a fire rescue unit (FRU).”

An ambulance spokesman said one person was checked over by crews at the scene but no one required hospital treatment.