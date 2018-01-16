Haywards Heath pupil youngest to be selected for cricket programme

A Cumnor House Sussex pupil is one of eight girls to have been selected for the 2018 Sussex Cricket Girls’ Academy and Emerging Players Programme (EPP) - and at 12 years old is the youngest to make selection.

Despite her age, all-rounder Freya Kemp will play for the Under-15s in 2018 after impressing selectors with both bat and ball.

A left-arm opening bowler and left-handed top order bat, the Haywards Heath pupil made a 62-ball hundred – her first – for the U12s last season. She plays cricket at Cumnor House Sussex as well as club cricket at Fletching CC.

“With the England women’s team performing so well in recent times, and then hosting and winning the World Cup, the interest in women’s and girls’ cricket has absolutely exploded,” comments Craig Burgess, director of sport at Cumnor House Sussex.

“As a result, we have taken the decision to focus our attention on playing girls’ cricket in the summer term at Cumnor House Sussex.

“Many of our girls already play cricket at local clubs and we are blessed with the facilities and expertise amongst our staff to provide the very best cricketing experience for children of all levels and abilities.”

Both the girls’ Academy and EPP programmes are based at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre, a state-of-the-art facility at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy.

Freya will join the 2018 intake for training sessions at the Centre every weekday evening over the winter, where she will have access to coaching staff from Sussex Cricket. They have a busy winter planned for the girls, with the aim that all will start next season as significantly improved players.

“We have a very talented group of girls, all of whom have the potential to become key players for Sussex Women and, with the requisite application, for England as well,” comments Jason Swift, Sussex Cricket Girls’ Academy and EPP Head Coach.

“It really is exciting to see such a well-balanced mix of batters and bowlers, many of whom are excellent all-round cricketers.”

