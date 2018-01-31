Haywards Heath residents take litter problem into their own hands

After spotting lots of litter along their road, Haywards Villas residents in Haywards Heath decided to take the matter into their own hands.

They borrowed litter pickers, bags and high-vis vests from Mid Sussex District Council to take part in a community litter pick.

Resident Harriet Murray said: “We are just 14 houses and noticed loads of litter in the bushes and along the road.

“We are going to make it an annual thing – we’d definitely recommend it.”

