Haywards Heath retirement home hold coffee morning for St Peter & St James’ Hospice

The residents of Haywards Heath have been invited by a retirement home company to join them for a charity coffee morning.

On February 19, Churchill Retirement Living is holding a coffee morning at Petlands Lodge to raise money for St Peter and St James’ Hospice.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our ‘Warming Morning’ event to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.

“Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along.”

Churchill’s Warming Mornings events take place throughout February at its retirement developments across the country, with all the money raised going towards local causes.

The development that raises the most will also have its total matched by Churchill’s charitable arm, the Churchill Foundation, boosting the coffers even further.

“It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle on offer at the Lodge,” Anne added.

To find out more call Churchill Retirement Living on 01444 688 256 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk

