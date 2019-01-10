Haywards Heath road still closed due to burst water main

A Haywards Heath road remains closed after a water main burst yesterday.

New England Road was closed off both ways yesterday (January 9), due to the burst.

New England Road in Haywards Heath remains closed today (January 10), due to the burst water main

Tony Hillocks, distribution manager, said: “The burst main was fixed last night (January 9), and we are currently preparing to put the carriageway back to normal.

“For the safety of the public and our workforce the road closure will have to remain in place until this is complete, but we are working as quickly as possible. We hope the road will be fully reopened by the weekend.

“We know how disruptive leaks can be and unfortunately they do happen on our network, which has 9,000 miles of underground pipeline transporting 517 million litres of water a day.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail, but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible.

“We continuously monitor our network, and between 2015 and 2020 we are investing more than £424 million to maintain and improve our infrastructure to ensure fresh tap water continues to flow to our 2.2 million customers.”

