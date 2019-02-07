Haywards Heath’s Brownies, Guides and Ranger units keep community pledge

The girl guiding groups of Haywards Heath have kept their promise to their community through various volunteering events.

The town’s Rainbow, Brownies, Guides and Ranger units have been visibly upholding their oath, to serve the community and help others.

3rd Haywards Heath Guides and Lions carolling at the railway station

The 3rd Haywards Heath Guides have joined with the Haywards Heath Lions Club to raise funds for local causes for the past 15 years.

Patients at the Princess Royal Hospital benefitted from the singing of carols by the 9th Haywards Heath Guide Unit and the 4th Haywards Heath Brownie Unit.

Handmade gifts are also made by the Brownies, Guides and unit volunteer leaders to be given to the patients.

Some good deeds were not as visible. The 3rd Haywards Heath Ranger Unit decided to gather the much needed items for others who live outside of the UK through the Shoebox Appeal.

Some of the girls from various units at the Jigsaw cheque presentation

Their efforts encouraged others and a total of 25 shoeboxes were donated.

The Guides, Rainbows, Brownies and Ranger units also put together a nativity play to raise money for the charity, Jigsaw.

At the cheque presentation ceremony, Carolyn Steer of Jigsaw, was given £345. The girls and the volunteers attended the event.

Volunteers are needed at all levels of Girlguiding in Haywards Heath.

For more details contact Diann Johnson, Girlguiding Perrymount District Commissioner, at 07817 902702.