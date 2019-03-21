Haywards Heath’s new shop hosts fundraising spring launch

With the disintegration of the high street becoming worse, one Haywards Heath shop had adapted and survived and is now fundraising.

Daisy Boo is a fabulous boutique in The Orchards, and to celebrate their success over the last 6 months, the staff are hosting an amazing launch with all their Spring collection.

A fun filled evening of fizz, a raffle in aid of Duchenne UK, goody bags and featuring a pop up shop by Benefit makeup is being held on March 28, 5pm to 9pm.

Shop owner Natalie said: “It is really important to me as a working mum to support children’s charities, and as one of my team is fundraising for Duchenne UK by riding to Paris, I thought my launch would be a great opportunity to help raise funds.”

Daisy Boo is the only stockist in the town to stock the designer brand Katie Loxton; handbags and her jewellery range, as well as home accessories.

One regular Hayward Heath shopper said: “It is great to see a shop like this in The Orchards, we really need more unique places like this to shop in.”

High street expert, Mary Portas, in response to the crisis on the high street, said:“That retailers needed to adapt or die, it is about being innovative and creative.”

For more: www.facebook.com/DaisyBooHome